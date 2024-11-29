29 November 2024
Gurban Gurbanov: "We did our best"

Football
News
29 November 2024 02:37
Gurban Gurbanov: "We did our best"

"The opponent’s skill level was very high," said Qarabag FK’s head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, in his remarks following the team’s 1-4 defeat against Lyon in the fifth round of the UEFA Europa League.

Speaking to the press, the experienced coach reflected on the match, which took place under challenging weather conditions:

"I want to thank the fans for supporting us till the end despite the weather. It’s disappointing to see such a scoreline. In the middle of the second half, we began to lose our shape, and we couldn’t stop the opponent's attacks. Overall, I’m satisfied with the performance because, despite the strength of our opponents, we did everything we could.

I don’t believe the score reflected the game. The second goal we conceded was just a technical error. Before both of their goals, we had chances to score but couldn’t capitalize, and they punished us. Perhaps it just wasn’t our day to win."

