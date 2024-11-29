Lyon head coach: "The score did not reflect the game"

"I believe Qarabag could have scored more goals," said Lyon’s head coach, Pierre Sage, during the post-match press conference following their 4-1 victory over Qarabag in the fifth round of the UEFA Europa League.

The experienced coach acknowledged the challenges posed by Qarabag, particularly in the first half:

"Qarabag created several tactical threats, especially in the first half. They made things difficult for us. After halftime, we managed to organize our defense more effectively and addressed some tactical issues. This adjustment helped us secure a victory here.

However, when you look at the game as a whole, the score doesn’t reflect the match. The opponent created plenty of goal-scoring opportunities," Sage stated.

Qarabag suffered a 1-4 defeat on their home turf.

Idman.biz