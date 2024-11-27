Jordan Veretout: "Qarabag is a dangerous team" - PHOTO

Jordan Veretout, a player for Olympique Lyon, has described Qarabag as a dangerous team ahead of their UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 5 clash in Baku.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Veretout acknowledged the Azerbaijani champions' strengths:

"Qarabag is a dangerous team with players capable of creating threatening attacks. Our team will give its best on the field to secure a victory," he said.

The midfielder also highlighted an interesting connection between the two teams: "One notable aspect about Qarabag is their current player Benzia, who previously played for Lyon. As for me, I’m ready to perform in various positions and will strive to execute the coach's instructions during the game."

The highly anticipated Qarabag vs. Lyon match will kick off on November 28 at 21:45 local time.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz