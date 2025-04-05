Decision announced on abandoned Ligue 1 match

A final decision has been made regarding the abandoned Ligue 1 clash between Montpellier and Saint-Étienne.

The French Football Federation has ruled that the match, which was halted in the 63rd minute, will not be replayed, Idman.biz reports.

The score at the time of interruption — a 2-0 lead for the visiting team, Saint-Étienne — has been upheld, and they have been officially declared the winners.

The match was called off after fans threw foreign objects onto the pitch, leading to its suspension.

Idman.biz