27 November 2024
EN

Azerbaijan women's national team coach: "We explained that it's not the end" – INTERVIEW

27 November 2024 16:48
23
An interview with Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of Azerbaijan's women's national football team, for Idman.biz.

- You are heading to Sochi for a friendly match against Russia. How are the preparations going, and what is the physical condition of the players?

- We started training here yesterday, and everything is going well. The downside is that our players based in Russia have been training individually after their season ended, which may affect their rhythm. However, we will do our best to avoid this during the match.

- We noticed that Nazlican Parlak’s name was missing from the squad. What is the reason for her absence?

- Unfortunately, Nazlican has suffered an injury, which is why she was not invited to the camp. As I’ve always said, one of our biggest problems is injuries. When some of our key players get injured, it affects us. Nazlican is one of them, but I believe she will recover soon.

- You will face Russia on November 28 and December 2. Why was this particular opponent chosen?

- This opponent has quality players, and the league there is also of a high standard. We were happy when we received the proposal for the friendly matches. Playing against such teams is beneficial for us, especially in terms of experience. Our Nations League campaign starts in February next year, so playing against such a team beforehand is crucial to gauge our current form.

- Speaking of the Nations League, what were the reasons we couldn't stay in League B?

- When we were promoted to League B, our goal was to remain there. We even secured a spot in the playoffs, which was a first for women’s football in Azerbaijan. Looking at recent years, women’s football has made great progress. Unfortunately, we lost in the playoffs and couldn’t stay in League B. But I think we can do it again. This time, our experience was limited, but if we return, things will be different.

- How has the return to League C affected the players' psychological state?

- The girls understand everything. At first, they were upset, but we explained that it’s not the end. We can achieve this again, and in the future, we could even become regular participants in League B. Their psychological state has improved now, and we are preparing to give our maximum in the Nations League and work towards returning to League B.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

