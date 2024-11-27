27 November 2024
EN

Safonov: "Berezutskiy will need luck"

Football
News
27 November 2024 10:11
23
Safonov: "Berezutskiy will need luck"

"You have to start somewhere. He gained experience, and assisted Leonid Slutsky."

Russian football agent Alexey Safonov shared his thoughts on Vasili Berezutski's appointment as the head coach of Sabah FK, as reported by Idman.biz.

"There are individuals whose character fits being an assistant coach, and they’re satisfied with it. However, I believe Vasili will succeed because he is ambitious," Safonov remarked.

"Berezutskiy wants to take on responsibility. He’s played for years, worked with numerous coaches— Valeriy Gazzaev, Viktor Goncharenko, Leonid Slutsky, Artur Jorge, and many others. He has observed their methods, and I’m sure he has absorbed a lot. Whether he took notes or not, he has enough knowledge to make comparisons and develop his own approach. Every coach brings something unique to football. Blindly copying someone is never the right way. I think Berezutskiy will add his own touch to Sabah.

Luck is essential for a coach as well. Sometimes, you do everything right, but goals are conceded in the final minutes. Let’s hope luck is on his side too."

Vasiliy Berezutskiy is set to debut as Sabah’s head coach on November 29 in a match against Sabail FK.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
Azerbaijan women's national team coach: "We explained that it's not the end" – INTERVIEW
16:48
Football

Azerbaijan women's national team coach: "We explained that it's not the end" – INTERVIEW

An interview with Siyasat Asgarov, the head coach of Azerbaijan's women's national football team
Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag
16:42
Football

Around 150 fans to support Lyon in their match against Qarabag

Approximately 150 fans of France's Lyon club will support their team in the UEFA Europa League match against Qarabag in Baku
Two milestone matches for Lyon players in Baku
15:52
Football

Two milestone matches for Lyon players in Baku

The upcoming match between Qarabag and Lyon in the UEFA Europa League could mark a special occasion for two Lyon players
"I've played 1300 matches as a coach, you can't give me advice"
15:45
Football

"I've played 1300 matches as a coach, you can't give me advice"

The 5th round of the UEFA Champions League continues this week, with 9 matches scheduled for today
Azerbaijan vs France: Who will triumph in the 15th duel? – RESEARCH
15:37
Football

Azerbaijan vs France: Who will triumph in the 15th duel? – RESEARCH

This encounter marks the 15th European club competition match between teams from Azerbaijan and France

Most read

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans