Safonov: "Berezutskiy will need luck"

"You have to start somewhere. He gained experience, and assisted Leonid Slutsky."

Russian football agent Alexey Safonov shared his thoughts on Vasili Berezutski's appointment as the head coach of Sabah FK, as reported by Idman.biz.

"There are individuals whose character fits being an assistant coach, and they’re satisfied with it. However, I believe Vasili will succeed because he is ambitious," Safonov remarked.

"Berezutskiy wants to take on responsibility. He’s played for years, worked with numerous coaches— Valeriy Gazzaev, Viktor Goncharenko, Leonid Slutsky, Artur Jorge, and many others. He has observed their methods, and I’m sure he has absorbed a lot. Whether he took notes or not, he has enough knowledge to make comparisons and develop his own approach. Every coach brings something unique to football. Blindly copying someone is never the right way. I think Berezutskiy will add his own touch to Sabah.

Luck is essential for a coach as well. Sometimes, you do everything right, but goals are conceded in the final minutes. Let’s hope luck is on his side too."

Vasiliy Berezutskiy is set to debut as Sabah’s head coach on November 29 in a match against Sabail FK.

Idman.biz