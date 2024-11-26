Neftchi captain: "We’ve disappointed our fans" - INTERVIEW

Rza Jafarov, the captain of Neftchi, gave an interview to Report.

Idman.biz reports that the 21-year-old goalkeeper discussed his team's performance in the Misli Premier League's 14 matches so far, their struggles, and compared the current head coach Samir Abasov to his predecessor Roman Hryhorchuk.

- You secured a victory against Zira in the 14th round of the Misli Premier League. What can you say about the game?

- We prepared seriously for the match because there was no way back for us. We approach each match as if it were the last. We knew the strength of our opponent. Zira is one of the clubs with the most competitive and strongest squads in the Premier League. The fact that they hadn’t won in the last two matches made it clear that they would take this game seriously. It was an exciting match. In the first half, we missed several real goal-scoring opportunities. Looking at the overall game, we were the more determined side, which played a key role in our 3-point win. As a team, we are working to not only win but also showcase an exciting game.

- Neftchi has earned 8 points in 5 matches since Samir Abasov's arrival. Do you consider this a successful result compared to the 5 points earned under your former coach Roman Hryhorchuk after 9 rounds?

- I don't think it's fair to compare coaches. Each coach has their own style of play and set of demands. Sometimes, luck plays a role in matches. For example, in the game against Shamakhi, our failure to win was partly due to bad luck. What we needed was to regain our self-confidence. Fortunately, things are slowly improving.

- You were appointed as captain after Samir Abasov's arrival. How does it feel to wear the captain's armband at such a historic club like Neftchi at just 21 years old?

- I can’t express this feeling in words. Every young player in Neftchi dreams of this moment. It was unexpected when Coach Abasov gave me the armband. I didn’t anticipate it, but this trust from our head coach has been a special motivation for me. Considering the club's history and reputation, I am doing my best to fulfill this responsibility. I hope to exceed expectations as a captain.

- You’ve played all 14 rounds of the current season without substitution. Considering Emil Balayev’s injury, does the lack of competition in goal make you feel overly confident?

- I don’t believe there’s no competition. I’m protecting the goal of a prestigious club like Neftchi, and that comes with added responsibility. I work hard in every training session and match to perform my duties properly. I know there are other experienced goalkeepers in the squad who are competing for my position.

- Local goalkeepers in the Premier League clubs have limited opportunities. What do you think is the reason for the lack of trust in local goalkeepers?

- Goalkeeping is a position that requires great responsibility. Goalkeepers must transfer confidence to their teammates when they step onto the field. We strive to play with minimal errors because even a small mistake from a goalkeeper is very noticeable. I believe if local goalkeepers perform confidently, the trust in them will grow, and they will have more opportunities.

- Neftchi only secured its first win in the 10th round of the 2024/2025 season. Do you think the initial shortcomings of the season have been overcome?

- Every game has its shortcomings, and we are working hard in training to minimize them. What we needed was to believe in our own strength. Unfortunately, we couldn’t recover in time. However, we are now in very good form. The coaching staff has identified the areas we need to improve, and with their professionalism and our hard work, everything will get better.

- What are your thoughts on Neftchi’s chances of reaching the UEFA Conference League by the end of the season?

- I think we still have a chance to qualify for European competitions. There is still a long way to go in the season. If we can increase our points tally by the end, why not achieve our goal? We must take advantage of every opportunity. In the worst case, I believe we will reach our target next season.

- You have a tough home game against Qarabag ahead. Neftchi's last victory over them came in 2021 under the current head coach Samir Abasov. Can you break the three-year winless streak?

- Regardless of the opponent’s strength, we will fight with maximum effort. We will go out there to win. Our fans have high expectations from us, and we’ve disappointed them this season. I believe Neftchi will fight to the end for the victory.

