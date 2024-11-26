Cüneyt Çakır to officiate Qarabag vs Lyon match in Baku

Renowned Turkish football referee Cüneyt Çakır is set to visit Baku.

According to Idman.biz citing AZERTAC, Çakır, who currently serves as the Head of the Referees Committee at the Georgian Football Federation, has been appointed for an upcoming UEFA Europa League match.

He will act as the referee inspector for the UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match between Azerbaijan's Qarabag and France's Lyon.

The match will take place on November 28 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, with a kickoff time of 21:45. The UEFA representative for the match will be Aristeidis Stavropoulos from Greece.

Idman.biz