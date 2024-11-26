26 November 2024
EN

Cüneyt Çakır to officiate Qarabag vs Lyon match in Baku

Football
News
26 November 2024 12:33
23
Cüneyt Çakır to officiate Qarabag vs Lyon match in Baku

Renowned Turkish football referee Cüneyt Çakır is set to visit Baku.

According to Idman.biz citing AZERTAC, Çakır, who currently serves as the Head of the Referees Committee at the Georgian Football Federation, has been appointed for an upcoming UEFA Europa League match.

He will act as the referee inspector for the UEFA Europa League 2024/2025 league phase match between Azerbaijan's Qarabag and France's Lyon.

The match will take place on November 28 at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium in Baku, with a kickoff time of 21:45. The UEFA representative for the match will be Aristeidis Stavropoulos from Greece.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Referees for Azerbaijan women’s national team matches against Russia announced
17:39
Football

Referees for Azerbaijan women’s national team matches against Russia announced

Both matches will be officiated by a refereeing team from Tajikistan
Adil Shukurov: “If Sabah doesn't reach European competitions under Berezutski, there may be another change...” - INTERVIEW
17:31
Football

Adil Shukurov: “If Sabah doesn't reach European competitions under Berezutski, there may be another change...” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani player Adil Shukurov spoke to Idman.biz about the latest developments at Sabah FC
Andre Shinyashiki parts ways with Neftchi
17:25
Football

Andre Shinyashiki parts ways with Neftchi

The Brazilian footballer’s contract was terminated by mutual agreement
Neftchi captain: "We’ve disappointed our fans" - INTERVIEW
17:24
Football

Neftchi captain: "We’ve disappointed our fans" - INTERVIEW

The 21-year-old goalkeeper discussed his team's performance
Sabah Sports Director: "Vasili Berezutski has a great opportunity to prove himself"
16:55
Football

Sabah Sports Director: "Vasili Berezutski has a great opportunity to prove himself"

Igor Ponomaryov, the sports director of Sabah FC, shared his thoughts on appointing the Russian coach Vasili Berezutski

Tahir Gozel: “One more step toward the next stage awaits us”
15:54
Football

Tahir Gozel: “One more step toward the next stage awaits us”

Club president Tahir Gozel shared his thoughts ahead of the match in a statement to Qarabag’s press office

Most read

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO
24 November 16:07
World football

Racing Fan Brings Grandfather’s Skull to Stadium - VIDEO

"This is my grandfather, Valentin Aguilar – a loyal Racing fan"
Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland
24 November 14:51
World football

Erling Haaland may be arrested - in Switzerland

Norwegian football player will be suspended for 1 day
World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol
25 November 15:08
Football

World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed
Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match
25 November 10:01
Chess

Historical look at FIDE World Championship openers ahead of Liren - Gukesh match

This event marks the 60th official championship match since the inception of FIDE's unified system