Sabah struggles: Coach or leadership to blame?

Football
Analytics
Krunoslav Rendulić could only last 265 days at the helm of the capital club.

The Croatian specialist, who was appointed as the head coach of Sabah in March of this year, managed to guide the team to European competition qualification by the end of the 2023/2024 season, Idman.biz reports.

With 8 wins and 3 losses in 11 matches, he led the Baku team to an important victory over Neftchi in the final round, which not only secured their place in continental competitions but also significantly boosted the 51-year-old coach's reputation. Many had already claimed that a worthy successor had been found for Murad Musayev, who was dismissed earlier in February of this year.

However, the unsuccessful European outing in the summer indicated that all was not well within Sabah. Although they initially eliminated Maccabi Haifa in the Conference League, losses to St. Patrick’s later proved that the team was in a difficult situation. In the opening round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, "Sabah" failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead against Shamakhi and ended up losing the next round without earning a single point. Following that, a more positive streak of 3 wins and 1 draw in 5 matches regained some confidence for Rendulić. But after 2 months without a win, the management had to take immediate action. Seven winless games were unforgivable for the Croatian coach.

There’s a lot to be said about Rendulić. While the team under his guidance showed some attractive football, undeniable mistakes were made during the summer transfer window. In particular, noticeable gaps in the defense line and the failure of new signing Pavol Safranko to contribute meaningfully in attack cost Sabah in several games. The signing of Serbian forward Njegos Kupusovic from the former Yugoslav football school also raises big questions. Likely brought in with Rendulić’s blessing, Kupusovic has only played 120 minutes in 7 games, which also reflects the responsibility on the 51-year-old coach's shoulders.

The fate of Azerbaijani football is well known. Despite millions being spent over the years, the national team has consistently failed to deliver positive results. The only exception has been Qarabag’s performance in European competitions, which has brought much joy to football fans. While "Sabah" has set ambitious goals, they still haven’t reached the desired level. The club’s management, Maqsud Adigozalov and Balakishi Gasimov, are also members of the AFFA Executive Committee and hold significant influence in finding solutions to the problems facing Azerbaijani football. Former head coach Murad Musayev, who was invited to Sabah by Gasimov, has gone on to challenge for the Russian league title with Krasnodar. Likewise, Rendulić’s fate has mirrored his predecessor’s, indicating that the problem lies not with the coaches but with the management.

Interestingly, what qualities led to Vasili Berezutski being chosen as the successor? A coach without experience as a head coach raises many questions regarding his potential success at Sabah. Another failure could severely damage the club’s image. Given the club’s budget and squad, failing to qualify for European competitions would be a major setback for the team.

Kamal Rza
Idman.biz

