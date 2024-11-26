Sabah President: "Negotiations with Berezutski didn’t take long"

"Discussions with Vasili Berezutski didn’t take much time. We had a productive meeting," stated Sabah FK president Maqsud Adigozalov, commenting on the appointment of the Russian coach as the team’s head.

Idman.biz reports Adigozalov's remarks regarding the new collaboration:

"We addressed all the key issues during our talks. Vasili Vladimirovich approached the discussions well-prepared and already had some knowledge about the club. His enthusiasm and motivation were decisive factors. His perspective on gameplay was also part of our dialogue. Summarizing this in a few words is difficult, but the foundation of his work will depend on the current potential of our squad. Vasili understands clearly who he will be working with."

Sabah FK has signed a 2.5-year contract with Berezutski.

Idman.biz