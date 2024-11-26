Anton Kryvotsiuk reflects on 2024 season success with Daejeon citizen - PHOTO

Anton Kryvotsiuk, a player for the Azerbaijan national football team, has shared a post on his Instagram account.

Idman.biz reports that the 26-year-old defender, who represents Daejeon Citizen, reflected on the conclusion of the South Korean championship.

Kryvotsiuk expressed pride in representing the team, stating:

"Season 2024 ended. Job done. Not easy to describe how difficult it was but together we did it.

How great was your support during all year. You deserve that. Let’s prepare for next season well and achieve biggest goals together. I’m proud that I represent such a beautiful club with best fans in South Korea."

Daejeon Citizen finished the season in 8th place in the 12-team championship, securing 48 points after 38 rounds.

Idman.biz