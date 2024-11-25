26 November 2024
World's second best: Qarabag behind only Penarol

The ongoing unbeaten streaks in national championships around the world have been revealed.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan's champion, Qarabag, is also featured on this list.

The Aghdam club has maintained a perfect defensive record in its last six matches in the Misli Premier League. Under Gurban Gurbanov’s control, the team last conceded a goal on September 29.

Since their 3-2 home victory against Sabah, Qarabag has been solid defensively for 57 days. This impressive streak includes matches against Sumgayit (1-0), Kapaz (5-0), Shamakhi (3-0), Turan Tovuz (0-0), Zira (4-0), and Sabail (3-0).

Following Pavol Šafranko's goal in the 51st minute of the eighth round, Qarabağ has not conceded in 579 minutes. During this period, Mateusz Kochalski has played in four clean-sheet matches, and Fabian Buntić in two. Interestingly, the last goal conceded was by Croatian goalkeeper Buntić.

Qarabag is ranked second in the world among top-tier clubs, with only Penarol from Uruguay having a better streak. Penarol has not conceded in their last seven matches in the Uruguayan championship. The seven-match unbeaten run of Goias in Brazil's lower leagues also contributes to the global ranking.

In Europe, Qarabag is matched by teams from lower divisions, such as Russia's Zenit Irkutsk and Spain's Malaga, both of whom have also kept clean sheets in their last six matches.

Qarabag will face Neftchi in their next championship match. The game will take place at Neftchi Arena on December 1.

