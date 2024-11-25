Former Man Utd captain Roy Keane confronts fan: “Wait in the car park” – VIDEO

n unexpected confrontation unfolded after the Premier League's Matchday 12 game between Ipswich and Manchester United.

According to Idman.biz, Manchester United legend Roy Keane, who now works as a TV pundit, clashed with a fan following the game.

The Irishman, known for his fiery temperament, was giving a post-match interview on the sidelines when the altercation occurred.

After an exchange of words with the fan, Keane reportedly escalated the situation, saying:

“Wait in the car park and we’ll discuss it,” said the Irishman adding, “I can’t hear you... wait in the car park”.

This unusual challenge quickly drew attention, especially considering Keane’s past connection with both clubs.

Keane played for Manchester United from 1993 to 2005, becoming a club legend. He later managed Ipswich from 2009 to 2011.

Interestingly, Keane was also on AFFA’s shortlist for the Azerbaijan national team coach position in the summer of 2020, adding another layer to his link with Azerbaijani football.

