Azerbaijani footballer Jalal Huseynov played a brief but impactful role in his team's latest match in the Bulgarian top tier.

Idman.biz reports that Huseynov’s club, Arda Plovdiv, hosted Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the 16th round of the Bulgarian league.

The match ended with a 4:2 victory for Arda, and Huseynov came on in the 89th minute, playing just 5 minutes.

With this win, Arda secured their 5th consecutive victory and moved up to 4th place in the league standings, with 30 points.

