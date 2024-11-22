Azerbaijan ranks among Europe's mid-tier teams in 2024 national football standings

The performances of 54 national teams participating in FIFA and UEFA events throughout 2024 have been analyzed.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan's national team, which played 10 matches, secured 2 wins and 2 draws, but suffered 6 defeats. Based on the 3-point system for wins, Azerbaijan earned 8 points, averaging 0.80 points per match.

This places Azerbaijan in the 44th-46th position among Europe's 54 teams, alongside Belarus and San Marino, who have the same record.

In 2024, under coach Arif Asadov and later Fernando Santos, Azerbaijan was only able to surpass 8 teams: Israel, Liechtenstein, Estonia, Luxembourg, Andorra, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan. Notably, only the last two teams failed to achieve a victory this year.

These teams averaged over 2.00 points per game. Although Russia won all their matches, they were excluded from FIFA and UEFA competitions and were not considered in the rankings.

Azerbaijan's 10 games included 6 UEFA Nations League matches and 4 friendly games within the FIFA series. Both of Azerbaijan’s victories occurred in these games: a 1-0 win over Mongolia and a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan. The team also had draws against Bulgaria (1-1) and Estonia (0-0) in home matches.