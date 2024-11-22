24 November 2024
Azerbaijan ranks among Europe's mid-tier teams in 2024 national football standings

22 November 2024 17:11
78
The performances of 54 national teams participating in FIFA and UEFA events throughout 2024 have been analyzed.

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijan's national team, which played 10 matches, secured 2 wins and 2 draws, but suffered 6 defeats. Based on the 3-point system for wins, Azerbaijan earned 8 points, averaging 0.80 points per match.

This places Azerbaijan in the 44th-46th position among Europe's 54 teams, alongside Belarus and San Marino, who have the same record.

In 2024, under coach Arif Asadov and later Fernando Santos, Azerbaijan was only able to surpass 8 teams: Israel, Liechtenstein, Estonia, Luxembourg, Andorra, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Kazakhstan. Notably, only the last two teams failed to achieve a victory this year.

These teams averaged over 2.00 points per game. Although Russia won all their matches, they were excluded from FIFA and UEFA competitions and were not considered in the rankings.

Azerbaijan's 10 games included 6 UEFA Nations League matches and 4 friendly games within the FIFA series. Both of Azerbaijan’s victories occurred in these games: a 1-0 win over Mongolia and a 3-2 win over Kazakhstan. The team also had draws against Bulgaria (1-1) and Estonia (0-0) in home matches.

1

Spain

17

14

2

1

41-13

44

2,59

2

Germany

15

10

4

1

35-10

34

2,27

3

Greece

10

7

1

2

19-6

22

2,20

4-5

Moldavia

10

6

2

2

15-9

20

2,00

Swedish

11

7

1

3

25-15

22

2,00

6

Portugal

16

9

4

3

31-16

31

1,94

7-8

Austria

14

8

3

3

32-14

27

1,93

Italy

14

8

3

3

21-14

27

1,93

9

Czechia

13

7

3

3

25-17

24

1,85

10

England

17

9

4

4

29-13

31

1,82

11

France

16

8

5

3

22-13

29

1,81

12

Northern Ireland

10

5

3

2

16-9

18

1,80

13

Romania

14

7

4

3

25-13

25

1,79

14

The Netherlands

16

8

4

4

36-16

28

1,75

15

Slovakia

14

7

3

4

23-13

24

1,71

16-18

Wales

10

4

5

1

13-9

17

1,70

North Macedonia

10

5

2

3

12-8

17

1,70

Norway

10

5

2

3

21-13

17

1,70

19

Kosovo

9

5

0

4

11-12

15

1,67

20

Iceland

12

6

1

5

19-20

19

1,58

21

Ukraine

14

6

4

4

19-17

22

1,57

22

Croatia

13

5

5

3

20-17

20

1,54

23

Slovenia

15

5

8

2

17-15

23

1,53

24

Bulgaria

10

3

6

1

6-8

15

1,50

25

Denmark

14

5

6

3

16-11

21

1,50

26

Turkiye

15

6

3

6

19-23

21

1,40

27-28

Hungary

13

5

3

5

13-18

18

1,38

Georgia

13

5

3

5

17-15

18

1,38

29

Malta

9

3

3

3

7-13

12

1,33

30

Switzerland

15

4

7

4

20-19

19

1,27

31

Poland

13

4

3

6

22-25

15

1,15

32

Belgium

14

4

4

6

15-13

16

1,14

33

Gibraltar

10

2

5

3

6-8

11

1,10

34-35

Serbia

13

3

5

5

9-14

14

1,08

Albania

13

4

2

7

13-16

14

1,08

36-39

Ireland

10

3

1

6

5-17

10

1,00

Cyprus

10

3

1

6

11-21

10

1,00

Lithuania

10

3

1

6

9-12

10

1,00

Armenia

10

3

1

6

12-15

10

1,00

40

Scotland

13

3

3

7

13-22

12

0,92

41-43

Latvia

10

2

3

5

7-15

9

0,90

Dangers a.

10

2

3

5

10-13

9

0,90

Montenegro

10

3

0

7

8-14

9

0,90

44-46

Belarus

10

1

5

4

3-14

8

0,80

Azerbaijan

10

2

2

6

9-23

8

0,80

San Marino

10

2

2

6

7-17

8

0,80

47

Israel

9

2

1

6

10-20

7

0,78

48

Liechtenstein

10

1

4

5

5-16

7

0,70

49

Estonia

12

2

2

8

11-24

8

0,67

50

Luxembourg

10

1

3

6

5-16

6

0,60

51

Andorra

10

1

2

7

3-14

5

0,50

52

Finland

10

1

1

8

9-24

4

0,40

53

Bosnia H.

9

0

2

7

5-23

2

0,22

54

Kazakhstan

10

0

1

9

4-27

1

0,10

-

Russia

5

5

0

0

26-0

15

3.00

