Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held.

According to Idman.biz, the top eight teams of League A have formed four pairs in the battle for the trophy. These pairs have also learned about their potential opponents in the semifinals. The teams competing for the spots in League A and B are set, while League C will have two teams vying for qualification. The quarterfinals and the playoff matches for spots in Leagues A and B will take place on March 20 and 23, 2025. Turkiye’s national team must defeat Hungary to secure a spot in League A.

The semifinal stage will be held on June 4-5, while the third-place match and the final will be played on June 8. The qualification matches for League C will be held on March 26 and 31, 2026.

Quarterfinals:

1. Netherlands – Spain

2. Croatia – France

3. Denmark – Portugal

4. Italy – Germany

Semifinals:

Winner of the 4th pair – Winner of the 3st pair

Winner of the 1rd pair – Winner of the 2nd pair

A/B Playoffs:

Turkiye – Hungary

Ukraine – Belgium

Austria – Serbia

Greece – Scotland

B/C Playoffs:

Kosovo – Iceland

Bulgaria – Ireland

Armenia – Georgia

Slovakia – Slovenia

C/D Playoffs:

Gibraltar – Latvia

Malta – Luxembourg

