24 November 2024
EN

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

Football
News
22 November 2024 16:28
111
The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held.

According to Idman.biz, the top eight teams of League A have formed four pairs in the battle for the trophy. These pairs have also learned about their potential opponents in the semifinals. The teams competing for the spots in League A and B are set, while League C will have two teams vying for qualification. The quarterfinals and the playoff matches for spots in Leagues A and B will take place on March 20 and 23, 2025. Turkiye’s national team must defeat Hungary to secure a spot in League A.

The semifinal stage will be held on June 4-5, while the third-place match and the final will be played on June 8. The qualification matches for League C will be held on March 26 and 31, 2026.

Quarterfinals:
1. Netherlands – Spain
2. Croatia – France
3. Denmark – Portugal
4. Italy – Germany

Semifinals:
Winner of the 4th pair – Winner of the 3st pair
Winner of the 1rd pair – Winner of the 2nd pair

A/B Playoffs:
Turkiye – Hungary
Ukraine – Belgium
Austria – Serbia
Greece – Scotland

B/C Playoffs:
Kosovo – Iceland
Bulgaria – Ireland
Armenia – Georgia
Slovakia – Slovenia

C/D Playoffs:
Gibraltar – Latvia
Malta – Luxembourg

