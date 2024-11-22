24 November 2024
EN

Igor Ponomaryov: "No progress in 32 years of Azerbaijani football"

Football
Interview
22 November 2024 14:46
51
Former Azerbaijan national team player and Olympic champion Igor Ponomaryov gave an interview to Report.

Idman.biz reports that the 64-year-old expert discussed the national team's recent Nations League match against Sweden, which ended in a 6-0 defeat. He also evaluated the team's overall performance in the tournament.

- Mr. Ponomaryov, what are your thoughts on the heavy loss to Sweden (0:6)?

- It’s hard to pinpoint the exact reason for such a result. Everyone can be blamed, but this isn’t just about the Sweden match. The previous games were also disappointing. Even the draw with Estonia felt like a loss. There are many reasons behind these failures, and it’s not fair to single out just one person.

- How would you evaluate the team's performance in the cycle? What caused these poor results?

- It wasn’t just bad; it was terrible! There’s no progress, only regression. Over 32 years, we’ve achieved no significant improvement in football. That’s a fact we must accept.

- Some call this the best national team in Azerbaijan’s history. Do you agree?

- Who said that? I don’t agree at all. What makes this the best? And if it’s so great, why did they perform so poorly under Gianni De Biasi? It’s like a joke—everyone says it, so you do too.

- In your opinion, which was the best national team in Azerbaijan’s history?

- To determine that, we’d need to analyze thoroughly. Speaking off the cuff isn’t helpful. Azerbaijan deserves a much better team!

- How much of the blame for the national team’s struggles lies with the clubs?

- Let me ask you a question—what fault do the clubs have?

- Well, players are developed in clubs...

- True, players come from clubs, but clubs usually take players in at 22 years old or older. By then, players are nearly fully developed. What more can clubs do to improve them? These players now compete in our top league and still lose.
Let’s go deeper—how were these players performing in youth and junior leagues? Did they win every game back then? What was their quality like? I don’t want to belittle the players or coaches, but this is the reality.

- What about the approach to coaching?

- There are countless examples involving coaches. Look at Sweden’s national team. Previously, they played defensively, relying on counterattacks. Now, under a new coach, they prioritize attacking football and focus on short and medium-range passes. As a result, they create many dangerous opportunities. This shows how much influence the right coaching strategy can have.

Idman.biz

