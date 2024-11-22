Nizami Sadikov: "You can't just throw them into the fire" – Interview

An exclusive interview with Nizami Sadikov, the veteran footballer of the Azerbaijan national team and Turan Tovuz.

- Turan Tovuz celebrated its 60th anniversary with a special tournament, and you, as the captain and someone who played a direct role in its success, were honored. Did you expect such a surprise?

- I would like to thank everyone, especially the club management, for this. Events like these set a great example for future generations. It was a pleasant surprise to be congratulated in such a way by the management.

- During the tournament, did you reminisce about your childhood?

- Yes, seeing the younger age groups play brought back memories of my childhood. I felt a great sense of pride. It was also a fantastic tournament. These are unforgettable memories.

- Looking back at the past, what do you not want to forget about football?

- Those days are invaluable to me. Our first championship in Azerbaijan and our first participation in European competitions are unforgettable. These events are written in history under the name of Turan.

- Turan Tovuz presented you with a jersey number 60 to mark your anniversary. Can we say you'll be "playing" with a new number?

- This is very joyful, and the jersey will hold a special place in my collection.

- As a veteran goalkeeper, how would you explain the current weakness in this position?

- In recent years, there has been a gap in this position. The new generation hasn't reached a high level yet. It takes years for a goalkeeper to develop. A goalkeeper typically starts playing around the age of 22 and becomes more experienced by the time they reach 30. Therefore, it will take some time for our goalkeepers to reach their potential. Gaining experience is not easy. You can't just throw them into the fire.

- As the record-holder for the longest time without conceding a goal in the Azerbaijan championship, who would you highlight in our clubs?

- I can mention Rza Jafarov from Neftchi. We also have some excellent young goalkeepers at Sabah and in other youth teams.

- What about players? Anyone you would mention?

- I admire Elvin Jafarguliyev and Toral Bayramov. There are also other young and promising players, but when their time comes, I’ll mention their names.

- As someone who has made a significant contribution to Tovuz and Azerbaijani football, do you like the current state of our football?

- To be honest, I can’t say much about this. I believe many people, including myself, are not happy with the current situation. Are we satisfied with where we are now? We’ve fallen far behind Europe. Nobody is happy with the national team’s performances. There is a lot of work to be done. We need to work harder, give more attention to the youth, and participate in more tournaments. I think in 5-6 years, our football will reach a normal level.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz