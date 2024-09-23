23 September 2024
Frank De Bleeckere on Machado's decision

Football
News
23 September 2024 12:53
The controversial decisions of the referee in the Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan match of the Misli Premier League VII round have been clarified.

As reported by Idman.biz, AFFA Referee Committee Chairman Frank De Bleeckere explained the suspicious episodes in the match.

He commented on the incident that happened in the 13th minute of the match: "When the ball is in the air, the 16th player of Araz-Nakhchivan Ramon Machado wants to play the ball. With the tip of his foot, he hits the head of Roderick Miller, No. 5 football player of Turan Tovuz. The referee shows the player a yellow card for reckless behavior. According to the instructions, we support the given yellow card considering that the player of Araz-Nakhchivan was looking at the ball and wanted to play the ball. He uses the tip of his foot (not the sole of the boot) to hit the defender's head/face with low intensity and not too much force. Although it is a dangerous situation, the action of the Araz-Nakhchivan player is not a deliberate contact or a rule violation.”

The match was managed by Elchin Masiyev.

