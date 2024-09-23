23 September 2024
Pellegrini in LaLiga, Tskhadadze in Azerbaijan

The international head coaches who have played the most games in the Spanish La Liga have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini heads the list of IFFHS.

The Chilean specialist led Spanish clubs to 489 matches. The 71-year-old coach who worked in Villarreal, Real, Malaga and Betis left Czechoslovakian Ferdinand Daucik (488) behind last week. The top 3 is closed by Argentine Diego Simeone - 484 matches.

The record holder of the Azerbaijan Premier League among foreigners is Kakhaber Tskhadadze. He led clubs to 234 games. The Georgian managed Standard, Inter (now Shamakhi) and Gabala.

