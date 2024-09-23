23 September 2024
EN

Difference between Qarabag and Tottenham

Football
News
23 September 2024 10:46
3
The ranking list of the top European teams has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the table includes 400 clubs of the continent.

4 teams of Azerbaijan were included among the best. Qarabag with 278 points are ranked 63rd.

Neftchi hold the 250th position with 19 points, while Sabah are ranked 277th with 15 points. Zira trail by just one point, sitting in 279th place.

Tottenham, the first opponent of Qarabag in the League stage of the Europa League, are the 23rd. The English club has 698 points.

The list is headed by Real with 2389 points.

Idman.biz

