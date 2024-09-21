21 September 2024
EN

German press: "Everyone has hope for Emreli"

Football
News
21 September 2024 12:24
19
German press: "Everyone has hope for Emreli"

Mahir Emreli, striker of the Azerbaijan national team, can make his debut in Germany's II Bundesliga club Nuremberg today.

Bild published an article with the title "Everyone has hope for Emreli", Idman.biz reports.

The article contains the opinion of the head coach of the team Miroslav Klose about Mahir before the game: "Mahir is on the right track. But he is not ready to play 90 minutes yet. I believe that when Emreli's time comes, he will change his situation. Mahir showed it even in training."

Nürnberg will test Hertha today in the 6th round. The match will start at 15:00.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

First in a season, 234th in history
15:15
Football

First in a season, 234th in history

It happened in the match Qarabag - Neftchi of the VII round
Jeyhun Sultanov: "I wouldn't call this club the weakest Neftchi in history"
13:54
Football

Jeyhun Sultanov: "I wouldn't call this club the weakest Neftchi in history"

"There was no game in the club"
The II stage of the UEFA B category coaching course was held - PHOTO
12:06
Football

The II stage of the UEFA B category coaching course was held - PHOTO

The training was four-day

LIST where Ronaldo is 1st and Messi is 2nd
11:48
Football

LIST where Ronaldo is 1st and Messi is 2nd

Ronaldo is the first player to exceed 900 goals
Turan Tovuz will try to return the leadership
10:20
Football

Turan Tovuz will try to return the leadership

A game will be organized today in the Misli Premier League
Next 3 points from Shamakhi, Qarabag defeat Neftchi - VIDEO
20 September 22:21
Football

Next 3 points from Shamakhi, Qarabag defeat Neftchi - VIDEO

The VII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has started today

Most read

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
19 September 18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO
20 September 16:01
Football

‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

"Courtois, the return of number 1”
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
19 September 14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award
20 September 15:08
Chess

FIDE: Carlsen accepts G.O.A.T. Award

Carlsen and Polgar received their awards at the gala evening