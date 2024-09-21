German press: "Everyone has hope for Emreli"

Mahir Emreli, striker of the Azerbaijan national team, can make his debut in Germany's II Bundesliga club Nuremberg today.

Bild published an article with the title "Everyone has hope for Emreli", Idman.biz reports.

The article contains the opinion of the head coach of the team Miroslav Klose about Mahir before the game: "Mahir is on the right track. But he is not ready to play 90 minutes yet. I believe that when Emreli's time comes, he will change his situation. Mahir showed it even in training."

Nürnberg will test Hertha today in the 6th round. The match will start at 15:00.

Idman.biz