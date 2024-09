The II stage of the UEFA B category coaching course for coaches was held at AFFA's Education and Rehabilitation Center.

The four-day training was led by instructors Aslan Karimov, Osman Rahimov and Arif Asadov, Idman.biz reports.

The module I of the coaching course was held in August. The III stage will take place from September 30 to October 3, and the IV stage (exam week) will take place from November 4 to 8.

Idman.biz