LIST where Ronaldo is 1st and Messi is 2nd

In the 4th round of the Saudi Arabian League, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 1 goal in the match in which Al-Nasr defeated Al-Ittifaq (3:0), was remembered with a unique indicator.

He has increased the number of goals scored in his career to 902, Idman.biz reports.

Ronaldo is the first player to exceed 900 goals.

IFFHS presented the list of football players who scored the most goals. In the table, Lionel Messi is second with 840 goals, Australian Alf Quill is third with 778 goals.

Robert Lewandowski is 8th with 635 goals and Luis Suarez is 12th with 579 goals.

This is the first 10 of football players who scored the most goals throughout history.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 902 goals

2. Lionel Messi – 840

3. Alf Quill – 778

4. Pele -762

5. Romario – 756

6. Ferenc Puskas – 725

7. Jimmy Jones – 639

8. Robert Lewandowski – 635

9. Gerd Müller – 634

10. Joe Bambrick – 626

Idman.biz