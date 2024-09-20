20 September 2024
‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

Football
News
20 September 2024 16:01
‘Courtois, the return of number 1’ documentary series launch - VIDEO

The VIP box at the Santiago Bernabéu hosted the premiere of "Courtois, the return of number 1”.

All Real players participated in the premiere of the film held today, Idman.biz reports with referring to club’s official website.

The series was called "Courtois, the return of number 1” (Courtois, la vuelta del número 1). The film tells about the goalkeeper's recovery process from the two serious knee injuries he suffered last season.

The series consists of 4 parts and will be shown on various internet platforms from today.

