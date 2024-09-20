20 September 2024
EN

Hearts head coach: "Our trip to Azerbaijan will be difficult..."

Football
News
20 September 2024 10:52
20
Hearts head coach: "Our trip to Azerbaijan will be difficult..."

As is known, Dinamo Minsk will play their home games in the UEFA Conference League on a neutral ground - in Sumgayit. The first game of the Belarusian club will be on October 3 against the Scottish Hearts team.

Idman.biz reports according to The Scotsman that the head coach of the Edinburgh club Steven Naismith expressed his concern about the trip to Azerbaijan: "The tough part is probably going to be right at the start when we need to go to Azerbaijan and go to Aberdeen in the space of three days. That was always going to be the challenge. Travelling out, we'll go a day earlier and we'll go straight to Aberdeen just to cut out a lot of travel that you would have otherwise. We'll need to use the squad, that's inevitably what will need to happen."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Afran Ismayilov: "Qarabag will easily win"
13:52
Football

Afran Ismayilov: "Qarabag will easily win"

“He is one of the best players of Azerbaijan”
Kapaz's first point, Neftchi dreaming for victory
10:44
Football

Kapaz's first point, Neftchi dreaming for victory

Azerbaijan Premier League seventh round will start today
Chelsea Star Becomes First Player to Represent Four English Clubs in Champions League
10:20
Football

Chelsea Star Becomes First Player to Represent Four English Clubs in Champions League

The winger previously played for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea
Michel Platini Proposes Major Change to Football Rules
09:28
Football

Michel Platini Proposes Major Change to Football Rules

"They ran less than today, they were less strong, and they went less quickly"
Champions League: Bayer's victory, Barcelona defeated in Monaco
09:00
World football

Champions League: Bayer's victory, Barcelona defeated in Monaco

The first round of the UEFA Champions League was concluded
Sumgayit player is candidate for "Asian Football Awards"
19 September 19:05
Azerbaijan football

Sumgayit player is candidate for "Asian Football Awards"

Suliman is the central defender of the Pakistani national team

Most read

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”
19 September 18:24
World football

Carlos Chandia: “This is a yellow card, but it will cost you your jersey”

Despite Lionel Messi playing for Argentina in the final, the team could not win due to the referee's stubborn zeal
Scorer of the World Cup has died
18 September 15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"
19 September 14:24
Football

Diogo Verdasca: "I felt that warmth from my own welcome"

"I am very happy to be here. I'm a little excited"