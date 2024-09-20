Hearts head coach: "Our trip to Azerbaijan will be difficult..."

As is known, Dinamo Minsk will play their home games in the UEFA Conference League on a neutral ground - in Sumgayit. The first game of the Belarusian club will be on October 3 against the Scottish Hearts team.

Idman.biz reports according to The Scotsman that the head coach of the Edinburgh club Steven Naismith expressed his concern about the trip to Azerbaijan: "The tough part is probably going to be right at the start when we need to go to Azerbaijan and go to Aberdeen in the space of three days. That was always going to be the challenge. Travelling out, we'll go a day earlier and we'll go straight to Aberdeen just to cut out a lot of travel that you would have otherwise. We'll need to use the squad, that's inevitably what will need to happen."

Idman.biz