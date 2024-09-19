David Villa: "He cannot be compared with Messi!"

"We have not seen anything like him."

David Villa, the former striker of the Spanish national team, said this while commenting on the comparison of Barcelona's 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal with Argentina's Lionel Messi, Idman.biz reports.

According to Villa, Lamine is a mature and special player, unique, they have not seen anything like this before: "I think, not because of Lamine, because he is a special player, a unique player, we have not seen anything like him I think ever because of his youth and precocity, but I have said it many times, to compare a player with Messi is a mistake. But it’s true that this boy is doing some things that make us think that we don’t know where his ceiling is going to be."

Transfermarkt estimated the transfer value of Lamine Yamal at around 120 million euros. His current contract with Barca will last until the summer of 2026.

