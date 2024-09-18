18 September 2024
EN

Azerbaijani football players in the Champions League

Football
News
18 September 2024 18:15
19
Azerbaijani football players in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has played the most matches in the UEFA Champions League, which started yesterday. The Portuguese appeared 183 times in Europe's most prestigious club tournament.

It is interesting that Cristiano Ronaldo tried himself in the Asian Champions League last season: the Al-Nassr player played in 8 matches (scoring 6 goals) in this competition.
Spanish Iker Casillas, who has already finished his career, played 177 matches in the UEFA Champions League, while Argentine Lionel Messi played 163 games. Let's remember that Messi participated in the CONCACAf Champions League last season (3 matches, 2 goals).

But who among the Azerbaijani footballers played in the UEFA Champions League?

Although Azerbaijan is not currently represented in the prestigious competition, Qarabag competed here in the 2017/18 season. Thanks to that success, some players of the Azerbaijan national team gained experience in the Champions League. Among them, Gara Garayev, Maksim Medvedev and nationalized Richard Almeida wore uniforms in all 6 matches played by Qarabag at that time.

Mahir Emreli also has 6 matches in the Champions League. But the striker, who played 5 matches with Qarabag in 2022, also wore a uniform in the second part of the match against Chelsea as part of Dinamo Zagreb.

Rashad Sadigov played in 5 matches in that 2017/18 season and received one red card. Badavi Huseynov and Elvin Yunuszade, who just moved to Gabala, played 3 matches each.

Midfielder Narvik Sirkhayev, who played for the Azerbaijan national team in 1997-1999, also has 3 matches in the Champions League: in 2002-2003, he fought against Brugge, Milan and Real Madrid as part of Lokomotiv Moscow. .

Let's go back to Qarabag: Ramil Sheydayev, Afran Ismayilov and Coshgun Diniyev played in 2 matches each, and Agabala Ramazanov played in 1 match.

The nationalized Filip Ozobich also played 1 match in the Champions League in 2010 as part of Moscow Spartak.

Rasim Movsumzade
Idman.biz

Related news

Next transfer in Ganja
17:41
Football

Next transfer in Ganja

Diogo Verdasca will protect the honor of Kepez until the end of the season
The next stage of the UEFA C category coaching course in AFFA - PHOTO
16:40
Football

The next stage of the UEFA C category coaching course in AFFA - PHOTO

The training led by instructors Ilham Azizzade, Khanlar Aliyev and Dayanat Aliyev will continue until September 20
David Beckham SHOCKED everyone - VIDEO
16:32
Football

David Beckham SHOCKED everyone - VIDEO

However, he did not answer the questions of the presenter and the guests and ...
Scorer of the World Cup has died
15:25
Football

Scorer of the World Cup has died

He died after a long illness
Jahangir Hasanzade participated in the 14th UEFA Conference
15:19
Football

Jahangir Hasanzade participated in the 14th UEFA Conference

A work shop was also held on the topic of Education and Development Strategy
Loss in Roma
12:39
Football

Loss in Roma

He led the team to 30 matches

Most read

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine
15 September 23:44
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Men defeated by India, women drew with Ukraine

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest
World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO
17 September 18:55
Other

World-famous travelers cross Caspian Sea - from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Both travelers traveled 186 miles (300 kilometers) to reach Azerbaijan
Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam
16 September 14:54
Chess

Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan vs. Lithuania and Vietnam

Pairings have been determined
Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO
16 September 20:44
Paris-2024

Farid Gayibov meets with athletes and coaches represented Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games - PHOTO

At the meeting organized at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Farid Gayibov congratulated the athletes on their achievements