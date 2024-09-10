11 September 2024
EN

Ajax-FC Utrecht match postponed due to police protests

Football
News
10 September 2024 15:44
The Eredivisie match between Ajax and Utrecht, scheduled for September 15 at the Johan Cruijff Arena, has been postponed due to ongoing police protests in the Netherlands.

According to Idman.biz, the protests stem from police officers' demands for early retirement, which have led to noisy demonstrations and the closure of police stations across the city.

In light of these events, security concerns have prompted the decision to delay the match. This postponement means that Ajax will not play in the domestic league for nearly a month. The team last appeared in an Eredivisie match on August 18, suffering a 1:2 defeat away to Breda. Ajax's next scheduled game is now set for September 18 against Fortuna.

Qarabag will host Ajax in Baku in the 3rd round. The match will take place on October 24.

Idman.biz

