Cheapest ticket in Bundesliga

In the first two rounds of the Bundesliga season 2024/25, 694,340 fans came to the stadiums. The games averaged 38,574, down slightly from last season.

According to German sources, last season Bundesliga attracted more than twelve million fans to stadiums, Idman.biz reports.

The 306 games averaged 39,507, a significant drop from the previous season's attendance of 42,993. The reason is that clubs with big stadiums like Schalke and Hertha have been replaced by Darmstadt and Heidenheim. This season, one of the most famous arenas in Germany - Rheinenergiestadion in Cologne will not be in the Bundesliga.

When it comes to ticket prices for games, Hoffenheim's home stadium has the cheapest entry: A standing-room ticket at the PreZero Arena costs just €14. Fans of Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart have to pay €18.50 for this category of tickets. Other clubs offer tickets of the same status for €15-17, but for the most interesting games, additional payments may be required.

Hoffenheim tickets start at €18, the cheapest in the Bundesliga, followed by Borussia Monchengladbach at €19. Fans have to pay €40 for this category of tickets at Munich's Allianz Arena and €37 at debutants Holstein Kiel. The cheapest tickets for home games of other Bundesliga clubs range from 21 to 35 euros.

The most expensive seats are in Stuttgart - 95 euros. They are Bayern and Hoffenheim (each - €80), Borussia Monchengladbach (€79), Eintracht Frankfurt (€77), Mainz 05 (€76), Borussia Dortmund and Werder. Bremen (each - € 75) follows. The most expensive tickets for the home games of Heidenheim (€43) and Union Berlin (€45) are the cheapest compared to the others.

