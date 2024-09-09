Neftchi - Qarabag match fixtures announced

The game schedule of the VII-IX rounds in the Azerbaijan Premier League has been announced.

Per Idman.biz, the place and time of the matches have been announced.

After the national break, the first game of the VII round will be held on September 20 between Kapaz and Shamakhi. All the matches of the tour will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV channel.

VII round

September 20 (Friday)

Kapaz - Shamakhi

Tovuz City Stadium, 17:00



Neftchi - Qarabag

Neftchi Arena, 20:00



September 21 (Saturday)

Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan

Tovuz City Stadium, 18:00



September 22 (Sunday)

Sabail - Sabah

ASCO Arena, 18:00

Sumgayit - Zira

20:30. M. Huseynzade Stadium

Round VIII

September 27

19:00. Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabail

Liv Bona Dea Arena

September 28

17:00. Zira - Kapaz

Zira Sports Complex

19:30. Neftchi - Sumgayit

Neftchi Arena

September 29

16:00. Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz

Shamakhi city stadium

19:00. Qarabag - Sabah

Azersun Arena

Round IX

October 4

17:00. Kapaz - Neftchi

Tovuz City Stadium

October 5

17:00. Sabail - Shamakhi

ASCO Arena

19:30. Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan

Bank Respublika Arena

October 6

17:45. Turan Tovuz - Zira

Tovuz City Stadium

20:00. Sumgayit - Qarabag

Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium

