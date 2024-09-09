10 September 2024
Neftchi - Qarabag match fixtures announced

Football
News
9 September 2024 16:12
132
The game schedule of the VII-IX rounds in the Azerbaijan Premier League has been announced.

Per Idman.biz, the place and time of the matches have been announced.

After the national break, the first game of the VII round will be held on September 20 between Kapaz and Shamakhi. All the matches of the tour will be broadcast live on the CBC Sport TV channel.

VII round
September 20 (Friday)
Kapaz - Shamakhi
Tovuz City Stadium, 17:00

Neftchi - Qarabag
Neftchi Arena, 20:00

September 21 (Saturday)
Turan Tovuz - Araz-Nakhchivan
Tovuz City Stadium, 18:00

September 22 (Sunday)
Sabail - Sabah
ASCO Arena, 18:00

Sumgayit - Zira
20:30. M. Huseynzade Stadium

Round VIII
September 27
19:00. Araz-Nakhchivan - Sabail
Liv Bona Dea Arena

September 28
17:00. Zira - Kapaz
Zira Sports Complex

19:30. Neftchi - Sumgayit
Neftchi Arena

September 29
16:00. Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz
Shamakhi city stadium

19:00. Qarabag - Sabah
Azersun Arena

Round IX
October 4
17:00. Kapaz - Neftchi
Tovuz City Stadium

October 5
17:00. Sabail - Shamakhi
ASCO Arena

19:30. Sabah - Araz-Nakhchivan
Bank Respublika Arena

October 6
17:45. Turan Tovuz - Zira
Tovuz City Stadium

20:00. Sumgayit - Qarabag
Mehdi Huseynzade Sumgayit City Stadium

