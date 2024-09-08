Birbasha Baku is in the final

The representative of Azerbaijan reached the finals in the mini-football Champions League.

Birbasha Baku met Andezit (Ukraine) in the semi-finals, Idman.biz reports.

The main time of the match ended with a score of 1:1. The winner was determined in the penalty shootout. More precisely, Birbasha Baku won with a score of 4:3 and advanced to the final.

Azerbaijani representative will face BKMK Brno (Czech Republic) in the final. The match will start tomorrow at 19:00.

Minisoccer: Champions League

Semi-final

September 8

12:00. Birbasha Baku - Andesit (Ukraine) - 1:1, pen. 4:3

Birbasha Baku eliminated the representative of Azerbaijan AzNur (1:0) in the tournament in the 1/8 finals, and Nova Vita Targu (Romania) (2:0) in the 1/4 finals.

Idman.biz