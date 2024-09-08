Arif Asadov: "It will be a difficult match"

"They will meet the group's favorite."

Arif Asadov, the former coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the match of the Azerbaijan national team against Slovakia in the llth round of the League of Nations. The experienced specialist said that it will be a difficult match: "Of course, a lot of effort will be spent here, not only from the tactical and psychological point of view, but also physically. Therefore, a lot will depend on the state of our team in the game every three days. Unlike the match against Sweden, there will be some rotations. But our team has defeated this opponent there before. They must strengthen themselves. Then they have to fight hard until the end of 90 minutes."

The test of the Azerbaijan national team against Slovakia will take place on September 8 in Košice.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz