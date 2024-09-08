Azerbaijan wins in Trnava, what about Košice?

The Azerbaijan national team will meet Slovakia tomorrow for the 11th time.

Azerbaijan played more often only with Kazakhstan and Moldova - 12 times each.

The team won 2 of the previous 10 meetings with the Slovaks: 2:0 in Baku in 2001 and 2:1 in Trnava two years ago.

Thanks to the successful result in the last game, Azerbaijan took the 2nd place ahead of Slovakia in the UEFA Nations League season 2022-23.

The Azerbaijan national team was defeated in the remaining 8 matches with Slovaks. Azerbaijan has not experienced so much to any opponent.

The UEFA Nations League match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will be held on September 8 in Košice and will start at 20:00 Baku time.

Rasim Movsumzada

Idman.biz