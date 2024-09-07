Fernando Santos: "I trust the quality of my players"

"We go to all games to win."

This was said by the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Fernando Santos, Idman.biz reports.

The Portuguese specialist took part in the press conference organized before the Slovakia-Azerbaijan match within the II round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. He said that they need to change the future of Azerbaijani football: "We need to change the future of Azerbaijani football. We need to improve for this. It is true that we won against the Slovakian team. But we have to think about the future. We respect the opponent. We will come to the field tomorrow because I believe in the quality of our players I believe that they will overcome all difficulties in the long term. Although Bahlul Mustafazada is not in the team due to injury, we have enough players in our team."

