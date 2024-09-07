10 September 2024
EN

Jeyhun Sultanov: "Santus's tactics can improve something by 5-10 percent"

Football
News
7 September 2024 18:05
125
Jeyhun Sultanov: "Santus's tactics can improve something by 5-10 percent"

"There is no easy match for us"

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the Slovakia-Azerbaijan game that will take place in the llth round of the League of Nations. Sultanov said that it will be a very difficult match: "The opposing team is playing very good football today. Slovakia has very experienced players. Fernando Santos' s tactics can fix something by 5-10 percent. It is not enough to increase the quality of football players. If everything was tactical, we would be world champions today. We can play well against Slovakia. But our quality is not enough to qualify for the group stage of the European Championship. No matter how well our players play in terms of tactics, the important thing is that they do what Santus said."

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will take place on September 8.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return
10:44
Football

Neymar’s long-awaited Al-Hilal return

The Spanish press reported on this
Azerbaijan to face Serbia
09:31
Football

Azerbaijan to face Serbia

The match to be held in Dalga Arena will start at 19:00

Rizvan Farzaliyev: "We didn’t break their trust"
07:57
Azerbaijan football

Rizvan Farzaliyev: "We didn’t break their trust"

"As the Birbasha Baku team, we played in the Champions League for the 3rd time"
Dan Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into European Mini-Football map"
07:41
Azerbaijan football

Dan Marius Mitu: "Our goal is to integrate Birbasha Baku into European Mini-Football map"

"The tournament was very difficult."
"We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League"
07:33
Azerbaijan football

"We managed to do everything our coach said in the Champions League"

"It was a very interesting and difficult tournament."
Champions League winner return Azerbaijan
06:36
Azerbaijan football

Champions League winner return Azerbaijan

The Birbasha Baku team, the winner of the EMF Champions League held in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, returned to the homeland

Most read

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO
8 September 21:54
Football

Second defeat in a row from Azerbaijan - VIDEO

The Azerbaijani national team played their second game in the UEFA Nations League
Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze
7 September 22:19
Paralympism

Paris 2024: Raman Salei clinches bronze

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, held in the capital of France, continue
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO
7 September 23:04
Paris-2024

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Raman Salei on Paralympic bronze - PHOTO

"I congratulate the bronze medalist!"
26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia
8 September 11:09
Football

26 years later, the same city, the same country: Azerbaijan - Slovakia

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will start today at 20:00 Baku time