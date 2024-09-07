Jeyhun Sultanov: "Santus's tactics can improve something by 5-10 percent"

"There is no easy match for us"

Jeyhun Sultanov, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the Slovakia-Azerbaijan game that will take place in the llth round of the League of Nations. Sultanov said that it will be a very difficult match: "The opposing team is playing very good football today. Slovakia has very experienced players. Fernando Santos' s tactics can fix something by 5-10 percent. It is not enough to increase the quality of football players. If everything was tactical, we would be world champions today. We can play well against Slovakia. But our quality is not enough to qualify for the group stage of the European Championship. No matter how well our players play in terms of tactics, the important thing is that they do what Santus said."

The match between Slovakia and Azerbaijan will take place on September 8.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz