6 September 2024
EN

Injury update on Bahlul Mustafazada

Football
News
6 September 2024 17:47
37
The latest situation of Azerbaijan national team player Bahlul Mustafazada has been clarified.

Qarabag press secretary Anar Hajiyev informed Idman.biz about this.

He said that the 27-year-old defender was injured the other day in the match against the Swedish national team in Baku as part of the Nations League. Doctors decided Bahlul not to participate in the trainings either."

The Azerbaijan-Sweden match held at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium ended with a score of 1:3.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

