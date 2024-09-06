Vusal Isayev: “We believe we will win both games today and level up”

"Because it was the first game, it was difficult for us to get used to the field."

Birbasha Baku player Vusal Isayev told Idman.biz.

He commented on the match they played against Spain's Malaga (2:2) in the Champions League. Isayev said that the Spanish club was not a weak team: "They also managed to come back from 2:0. We could not rate the episodes. Our physical and tactical preparation was very good. It was just necessary to get used to the ball and the field. I believe that we will be better in the next matches. Everything is good in our team. We all believe that we will win today's two games and get out of the group.

Azerbaijan’s Birbasha Baku will face Livorno (Italy) and BKMK Brno (Czech Republic) today.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idmam.biz