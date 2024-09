Juan Mata, who became the world (2010) and European (2012) champion with the Spanish national team, has joined Australian A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers as a free agent.

Idman.biz reports that the 36-year-old has been without a club since leaving Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Juan Mata previously played in clubs such as Valencia, Chelsea, Manchester United and Galatasaray.

Idman.biz