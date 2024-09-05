Special game for Emin Mahmudov - VIDEO

If Emin Mahmudov appears in today’s match against Sweden, he will play his 50th game as a member of the Azerbaijan national team.

Per Idman.biz, Neftchi’s 32-year-old midfielder of has been playing in Azerbaijan’s main line-up since 2016, when he was a player of Portuguese Boavista.

With him, the Azerbaijani national team won 16 victories, drew 10 matches and lost 23 times.

Emin Mahmudov, the captain of the team since 2022, has scored 14 goals, including 4 from penalties, in the national team.

Idman.biz