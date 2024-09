Qarabag player Yassine Benzia has been invited to the Algerian national team.

He will be part of his team's next 2 games, Idman.biz reports.

The Algerian team will face Equatorial Guinea on September 5, and Liberia 5 days later in Group E of the AFCON.

Benzia scored 4 goals in the 8 games he appeared for the Algerian national team.

Idman.biz