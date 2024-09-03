Besfort Zeneli: I rejected Kosovo, Sweden is fairer for me - REASON

The midfielder of Qarabag’s Europa League opponent Elfsborg, Besfort Zeneli refused to play for the Kosovo national team.

The 21-year-old midfielder was invited to play in the League of Nations, but he did not accept it, per Idman.biz.

"I have been selected for the Kosovo National Team A now, but I have rejected it. Now it's up to me to make sure I play well enough to be selected for the Swedish national team in the future. I feel good that I made this decision. Sweden is fairer for me. They support me in what I think is right for me. That I should choose what feels good in my heart," declared Zeneli while talking to Sportbladet.

Qarabag will meet Elfsborg in the 6th round in Sweden. The match will be held on December 12.

Idman.biz