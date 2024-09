Sabah's opponent to play in the UEFA Youth League has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that according to the result of the draw, Sabah will face the Swiss club Bazel.

The first match will take place on October 23 away, and the return match will take place on November 6 at home.

The winner of this fight will face the winner of the pair Braga (Portugal) - Rapid (Austria) in the 3rd stage.

Idman.biz