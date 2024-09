Galatasaray, which sold its 25-year-old player Kerem Akturkoglu to the Portuguese club Benfica, announced the profit obtained from this transfer.

The Eagles paid 12 million euros to the Turks for this transfer, per Idman.biz.

The Yellow Reds will also receive a 10% share from his transfer.

Kerem Akturkoglu was remembered with 46 goals and 42 assists in 179 matches with Galatasaray.

