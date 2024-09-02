Farid Gayibov: "The state has created great conditions for the development of sports in Guba"

"Holding such competitions is very important for the development of children's football"

As Idman.biz reports, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov told journalists at the opening ceremony of the international U12 Ulduz Cup in Guba.

The minister said that not only the ministry but also football clubs should participate in such competitions. Reminding that Guba is the sports capital, Farid Gayibov emphasized that the state has created great conditions for the development of sports here: "Guba Olympic Complex has been rebuilt. In the complex, teams of various sports conduct training camps, as well as international sports competitions. It is very gratifying that this year Guba will have its own team in the league. I wish them successful performances."

