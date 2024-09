The referee appointments of the first round of the UEFA Nations League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the match will be organized at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium and will be managed by a team of judges from Hungary.

The chief referee of the match will be Balazs Berke.

UEFA Nations League

September 5

Azerbaijan - Sweden

Referee: Balazs Berke

Referee Assistants: Vencel Tóth, Balazs Szert

Fourth Referee: Csaba Pinter

Tofig Bahramov Stadium. 20:00

Idman.biz