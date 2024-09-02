2 September 2024
EN

1000th goal from Kapaz

Football
News
2 September 2024 13:00
25
1000th goal from Kapaz

Kapaz scored the 1000th goal in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that it coincided with the fifth round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. The first goal of the representative of Ganja, who lost 2:3 in the home game against Sabah at the Tovuz City Stadium, was a jubilee.

Viktor Braga scored the 1000th goal of Kapaz. Having reached this number to 1001, the youth team achieved this in their 651st game. The average productivity of the team is 1.54.

Kapaz was happy with 619 goals at home, 372 away goals, and 10 goals on a neutral field. The Western representative is the 3rd team to score 1000 or more goals in the history of Azerbaijan championships. Only Neftchi and Qarabag have distinguished themselves more.

The first goal of Kapaz was scored by Javid Ahmadov in the 21st minute of the home game against Turan on May 3, 1992 (2:1).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: "The state has created great conditions for the development of sports in Guba"
14:28
Football

Farid Gayibov: "The state has created great conditions for the development of sports in Guba"

"It is very gratifying that this year Guba will have its own team in the league"
Araz-Nakhchivan’s test match against Sumgayit
14:11
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan’s test match against Sumgayit

The press service of the club released information about this
Hungarian referees in Azerbaijan - Swede match
13:22
Football

Hungarian referees in Azerbaijan - Swede match

The chief referee of the match will be Balazs Berke
International football tournament declared open in Guba - PHOTO
13:22
Football

International football tournament declared open in Guba - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said that the international Ulduz Cup will support the development of children's football in the country
100th game of Brazilian player in Azerbaijan Championship
12:50
Football

100th game of Brazilian player in Azerbaijan Championship

The 28-year-old striker appeared later in this match
Fashion over football: Beckham’s son quits football
12:39
Football

Fashion over football: Beckham’s son quits football

“Romeo has recently signed with a top fashion agent in Paris”

Most read

The Conference League draw has been made
30 August 17:47
World football

The Conference League draw has been made

The draw for the League stage of the Conference League was made today
Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO
31 August 00:45
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Imameddin Khalilov is the Paralympic champion! - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue
Champions League CALENDAR
31 August 16:57
World football

Champions League CALENDAR

The full schedule of the League stage of the Champions League has been announced
Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO
31 August 19:55
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Abuzarli finished his speech - PHOTO

Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games continue.