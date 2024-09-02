1000th goal from Kapaz

Kapaz scored the 1000th goal in the Azerbaijan championships.

Idman.biz reports that it coincided with the fifth round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. The first goal of the representative of Ganja, who lost 2:3 in the home game against Sabah at the Tovuz City Stadium, was a jubilee.

Viktor Braga scored the 1000th goal of Kapaz. Having reached this number to 1001, the youth team achieved this in their 651st game. The average productivity of the team is 1.54.

Kapaz was happy with 619 goals at home, 372 away goals, and 10 goals on a neutral field. The Western representative is the 3rd team to score 1000 or more goals in the history of Azerbaijan championships. Only Neftchi and Qarabag have distinguished themselves more.

The first goal of Kapaz was scored by Javid Ahmadov in the 21st minute of the home game against Turan on May 3, 1992 (2:1).

Idman.biz