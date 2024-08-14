Extra time goal records: 4th team to score 4 goals in European Cups

In the return match of the third qualifying round of the Champions League, Qarabag, the guest of Ludogorets, scored 4 balls through the opponent's goal in extra time.

Idman.biz took a look at the matches in the continental club tournaments where such productivity was recorded in extra time before.

For the first time, what Qarabag did, 51 years ago - on November 7, 1973, Stuttgart did to its opponent in the 1/16 finals of the UEFA Cup. The German club, which won 3:1 at home, beat the local Slovak club Tatran in Presov, Czechoslovakia with the same score in 90 minutes, allowing the match to be moved to extra time. What happened in Razgrad happened in additional 30 minutes. In the 95th minute, Hondshukh reduced the difference to a minimum. 5 minutes later, the home team's captain Turchanyi equalized the score of the match with an own goal. In the 115th minute, Hondshukh once again invited the people of Prešov to the center of the field. Finally, in the 117th minute, Olicher put the last point in the match.

Thus, overtime ended with a score of 0:4, and the match ended with a score of 3:5. The total score was 4:8, just like the result of the competition between Ludogorets and Qarabag.

4 years later, another UEFA cup, another 1/16 final, again November (this time 2) and again a team scored 4 goals in extra time. This time, however, it was the host who was laughing. Lance lost 0:2 to Lazio on the road and did not allow the match to end in 90 minutes with the same score victory at home.

The first half of extra time did not change the score. Whatever happened happened in the last 15 minutes. In the 109th minute, Bousdira brought the French forward in the overall score. Sis, who scored 2 goals in the regular time, made his hat-trick official in the 115th minute. Djeballi, who appeared in the 94th minute, made the overtime score 4:0, the match score 6:0, and the overall score 6:2 with his goals scored in the 118th and 119th minutes.

The last time before Qarabag scored 4 goals in extra time was Zenit 6 years ago. However, the people of St. Petersburg conceded the first goal in those 30 minutes and ended the overtime with a 4:1 advantage.

This incident took place on August 16, 2018 in the 3rd qualifying round of the Europa League in the Northern capital of Russia in the game against Dinamo Minsk. Having won 4:0 advantage in the home game, the players of Belarus went to the return match with confidence.

As a result, Zenit punished the Minsk players and replaced 4 of the 4 goals in 90 minutes. However, the rain of goals for the people of Piter did not end there. It is true that the guests were the first to stand out in extra time. Yakhaya scored in the 99th minute and directed the score to Dinamo's advantage.

However, the last 15 minutes were the Zenit show. Driussi equalized the score again in the 108th minute. Dzyuba scored in the 115th minute. In the 120th minute, Mak overcame all the hopes of Belarusian football players with two goals. Thus, overtime was 4:1, the match was 8:1, and the overall competition was 8:5.

It should be noted that Qarabag disappointed Ludogorets 4 times in extra time with the goals of Toral Bayramov, Redon Cica, Patrik Andrade and Yassin Benzian.

Vugar Mammadov

