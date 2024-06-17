17 June 2024
Messi refused 1.4 billion - REASON

17 June 2024 13:35
The financial details of the offer that the Argentinian national team player and Inter Miami footballer Lionel Messi received from Saudi Arabia, but which he refused, have become known.

Idman.biz reports that it was announced by the president of Al-Hilal, Anmar Al-Haili, who is interested in the player's services.

He said that the forward, who left PSG last summer, was offered a 1.4 billion euro contract. Messi preferred to play in MLS.

It should be noted that the Argentine, who joined Inter Miami as a free agent, scored 25 goals in 29 matches.

