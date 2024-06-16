16 June 2024
EN

DIFFERENCE between Gurban Gurban and Fernando Santos

Football
News
16 June 2024 13:25
13
The ranking list of the world's best head coaches has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the table includes the 500 best experts of the planet.

The only Azerbaijani on the list is Gurban Gurbanov. The head coach of Qarabag ranked 134th with 1672 points.

Fernando Santos, the Portuguese head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, was also included in the table. He is 185th in the world with 1624 points. There is a difference of 51 steps between Santus and Gurbanov.

It should be noted that the list is headed by Pep Guardiola with 2279 points.

Idman.biz

